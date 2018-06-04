Servicios
Lunes, 4 Junio 2018
Johnny Depp hace saltar las alarmas por su aspecto

El actor ha aparecido en algunas instantáneas muy delgado y completamente rapado
04-06-2018 07:51
El actor Johnny Depp. EFE

El actor Johnny Depp. EFE

El actor Johnny Depp se encuentra en Rusia con su banda de rock, The Hollywood Vampires. Los seguidores rusos del protagonista de 'Piratas del Caribe' no quisieron pasar por alto la oportunidad de verle en directo. Lo que no se esperaban era encontrarse a un Johnny Depp completamente desmejorado. El aspecto físico del actor durante esas actuaciones ha dado mucho que hablar y ha preocupado a sus fans.



Tal y como se aprecia en las imágenes, compartidas por sus fans en las redes sociales, Johnny Depp aparece mucho más delgado de lo habitual y totalmente rapado.



