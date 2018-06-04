Johnny Depp hace saltar las alarmas por su aspecto

V.S.M. El actor Johnny Depp se encuentra en Rusia con su banda de rock, The Hollywood Vampires. Los seguidores rusos del protagonista de 'Piratas del Caribe' no quisieron pasar por alto la oportunidad de verle en directo. Lo que no se esperaban era encontrarse a un Johnny Depp completamente desmejorado. El aspecto físico del actor durante esas actuaciones ha dado mucho que hablar y ha preocupado a sus fans.
?Stay Humble or Be Humble? . . . . Rp: @jerriedepp **** *** **** I hate the fact that social media such as "Daily Mail" are mentioning that Johnny looks sick on this image which is NOT TRUE AT ALL! I still can't understand why social media would not leave him alone for once. And to all Deppheads, don't be worried, Johnny is alright and looks tired because of tour but overall he's healthy and happy once again ?? #johnnydepp #johnnydeppfans #johnnydeppforever #deppheads #depplovers #deppheadforlife #deppheadforever #sexiestmanalive #idol #perfection #guitarist #hollywoodvampires #tour #2018 #fans
Tal y como se aprecia en las imágenes, compartidas por sus fans en las redes sociales, Johnny Depp aparece mucho más delgado de lo habitual y totalmente rapado.